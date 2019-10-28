House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff said the impeachment inquiry will press on despite former White House adviser Charles Kupperman’s refusal Monday to cooperate with the investigation.

“I think we can infer from the White House opposition to Dr. Kupperman’s testimony that they believe his testimony would be incriminating of the president,” the California Democrat said.

Mr. Kupperman, who formerly served as a national security adviser for President Trump, filed a lawsuit asking a judge to decide whether he had to comply with the Democrats’ subpoena. He argued that the subpoena put him in a legal bind — if he testified he could unlawfully reveal confidential information, but if he refused he would unlawfully defy Congress.

In light of that legal move, his lawyers informed lawmakers he would not be appearing before members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs Commitee, and Oversight and Reform Committee. If the judge decides in favor of the House subpoena, then Mr. Kupperman will testify, his lawyers vowed.

“It is President Trump, and every President before him for at least the last half a century, who have asserted testimonial immunity for their closet confidential advisors,” Mr. Kupperman’s lawyers wrote in a letter.

Mr. Schiff brushed off that argument, saying it has “no basis in law” and could merit a contempt case against Mr. Kupperman.

“A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try and avoid coming in when they’re served with a lawful subpoena,” the congressman said.

Mr. Schiff also slammed Republican leaders for continuing to defend the president.

“Where is their duty to this institution? Where is their duty to the Constitution? Where is their respect for the rule of law? This will not be our last president,” he said.

The impeachment investigation is centered on allegations that the president tried to subvert typical channels of foreign policy and pressure Ukrainian leaders into opening investigations for his personal political gain in 2020.

Despite the hang-up, Mr. Schiff said the investigation will continue as planned and won’t be slowed down by bitter legal battles. He warned that if folks continued to not cooperate they would only build a “powerful case” of obstruction against Mr. Trump.

“We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts,” he said. “We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation.”

