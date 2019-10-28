Chef and humanitarian José Andrés thanked the Washington Nationals Sunday for allowing “an immigrant” to throw the first pitch at Game 5 of the World Series, which was attended by President Trump.

“Thank you @Nationals @MLB @astros For inviting an immigrant! To throw first pitch! In a game full of immigrants! Inviting me representing millions of first responders doing amazing work helping everyone!” Mr. Andrés tweeted, adding that his foundation, World Central Kitchen, has provided 1.5 million disaster relief meals to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

An immigrant from Spain, Mr. Andrés has also become known as a vocal critic of Mr. Trump — who also attended Game 5.

Mr. Andrés went through a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit with the Trump Organization after the chef backed out of opening a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel over the president’s rhetoric on immigration.

Mr. Andrés also accused the president in June 2018 of “creating non existent fights” by disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House celebration for their Super Bowl win. Additionally, he blasted the administration for failing to help Puerto Rico after 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

While Mr. Andrés received rousing cheers during the game, Mr. Trump did not receive the same support.

When Mr. Trump was presented on the video board in between the third and fourth innings, spectators booed him loudly and began chanting “lock him up.”

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game with Republican lawmakers and several wounded warriors.

The Nationals lost to the Houston Astros in Game 5 by a score of 7-1 Sunday, allowing Houston to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

