The parents of U.S. aid worker Kayla Mueller said Sunday they believe their daughter would still be alive if she had been taken by ISIS under President Trump’s watch, rather than under President Barack Obama’s.

Mr. Trump announced Sunday morning that a U.S. raid had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Kayla Mueller was abducted in 2013 after leaving a hospital while working for Doctors Without Borders in Syria. She was held in captivity for months and forced into a marriage with al-Baghdadi before being killed by a Jordanian airstrike in Raqqa, Syria.

Mueller’s parents said their daughter might not have been killed in 2015 if Mr. Obama had been “as decisive as” Mr. Trump, the Arizona Republic reported.

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” her mother, Marsha Mueller, said. “For me what matters most, I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along. I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened.”

During his announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death, Mr. Trump mentioned Kayla Mueller in his address. Her father, Carl Mueller, thanked the president for mentioning their daughter and said it was “important” to know Mr. Trump knew her story.

“He knows her story. He’s been briefed on it, and he knows, and that’s important to me,” he said, according to the Arizona Republic. “I don’t think anything would have stopped him from getting this guy.”

