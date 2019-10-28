DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from an Alabama jail by scaling a recreation yard wall.

Morgan County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday another inmate helped 30-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie get up the wall at the county jail in Decatur.

Gillespie was arrested last year on suspicion of drug trafficking and other crimes.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter told AL.com that Gillespie is also accused of trying to run over a state trooper during a chase.

