A military dog that played a key role in Saturday night’s U.S. raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s compound is “fully recovering” from its injuries, Pentagon officials said Monday.

The K-9, which officials declined to identify, was wounded in the daring attack that resulted in the death of al-Baghdadi, his wife, and three of his children.

President Trump tweeted out a photo of the dog Monday and praised its service.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president said.

The dog chased al-Baghdadi through a tunnel at his compound in Syria’s Idlib province. Al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest.

The extent and nature of the dog’s injuries haven’t yet been released, but officials said the K-9 was instrumental in the mission’s success.

“The dog is still in theater. The dog, the K-9, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service as they all do in a variety of situations,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon Monday. “Slightly wounded, and fully recovering. But the dog is still in theater, returned to duty with its handler.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.