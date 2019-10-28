Missouri’s lone abortion clinic is fighting in court this week to remain open as their challenge to a license revocation is being reviewed by a private arbiter.

Planned Parenthood sued the state health department in June for preventing the license of the organization’s St. Louis location. The state court referred the case to the Administrative Hearing Commission to solve.

The commission granted the clinic a temporary stay in June, allowing the clinic to operate until the hearings.

Planned Parenthood has said that the license denial was politically motivated, but Missouri officials said the clinic failed to provide physicians for interviews about what the health department said were multiple life-threatening abortions. Planned Parenthood said they can’t force their physicians to give interviews as they don’t directly employ many of them.

“Regardless of if you support abortion or not, Planned Parenthood should be able to meet the basic standards of health care under the law,” Gov. Mike Parson said in May.

This case is the latest fight in nationwide abortion access and if the clinic were to close, it would be the only state with no legal abortion access at all.

Perceptions of a more conservative Supreme Court have led to states such as Missouri passing abortion bans to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

A federal judge blocked Missouri’s ban on abortions after eight weeks — before a woman may know she is pregnant.

The possibility of their St. Louis clinic losing abortion abilities led Planned Parenthood to open an abortion “mega-clinic” last week in Illinois which offers the city abortion services only 13 miles away.

