Former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Monday announced the formation of a new nonprofit organization focused on the issues of growing economic opportunity, combating poverty and promoting “evidence-based” policy solutions.

The Wisconsin Republican will be president of the 501(c)(3) group that will be housed in Mr. Ryan’s hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

“The American idea means the condition of your birth does not determine the outcome of your life, and I am excited this Foundation will educate individuals about solutions and efforts that give more people the opportunity to realize their versions of the American Dream,” Mr. Ryan said in a statement. “The American Idea Foundation will demonstrate that it is bottom-up dynamism of individuals and communities that truly makes America a land of prosperity.”

Mr. Ryan’s policy work has previously made him an ally of President Trump, such as when the two Republicans worked to pass tax reform legislation in 2017. But Mr. Ryan’s reported comments on viewing retirement from Congress as an “escape hatch” from working with Mr. Trump prompted the president to label Mr. Ryan a “baby” and a “terrible speaker” earlier this year.

In addition to his work at the American Idea Foundation, Mr. Ryan is also a board member of the new Fox Corp., the parent company of the Fox News Channel, and he has joined the faculty of the University of Notre Dame.

Monday’s launch of the American Idea Foundation coincided with the Oct. 28, 1886, dedication of the Statue of Liberty.

