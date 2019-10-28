The S&P 500 hit a record high in early trading Monday as markets responded to strong earnings and reports of progress on the U.S.-China trade talks.

The S&P 500 rose more than 0.6% in the first 30 minutes of trading, to soar above 3,027.98, the record set on July 26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 175 points, or 0.65%, in early trading. The Nasdaq climbed 0.6%.

President Trump, speaking to reporters Monday before departing Washington on a trip to Chicago, said trade talks with China are “ahead of schedule” for completing phase one of a deal at a summit in Chile next month.

Chinese leaders said over the weekend that the language for the first part of the deal is essentially completed.

