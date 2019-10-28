President Trump said Monday his administration is weighing whether to release part of the video of the U.S. Special Forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We may take certain parts of it and release it,” the president told reporters.

He said of al-Baghdadi, “We captured a man who should have been captured a long time ago.”

The terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in on him in a tunnel at an extremist compound in northern Syria over the weekend. Several other Islamic State fighters were killed, along with three of al-Baghdadi’s children whom the president said died from their father’s suicidal blast.

No U.S. personnel were killed in the operation; one K-9 suffered injuries.

Mr. Trump and top members of his national-security team watched much of the operation on a video feed in the White House situation room. The president said it was “like watching a movie.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.