President Trump defended his decision Monday not to notify congressional Democratic leaders in advance of a top-secret mission to kill a terrorist leader, saying Democrats leak to the media.

“Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington,” the president said of the California Democrat who is chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “We all know that. I’ve watched Adam Schiff leak. He’s a corrupt politician. He’s a leaker like nobody’s ever seen before.”

The U.S. Special Forces raid in Syria over the weekend resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, one of the world’s most wanted extremists.

Typically, presidents notify the top Senate and House leaders in each party about highly sensitive military raids. Mr. Schiff is also leading the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding the White House provide lawmakers with a briefing on the raid, complaining that the U.S. notified Russia but kept top congressional Democrats in the dark. Russian military forces control portions of Syria in the region where the raid took place and cooperated with the mission.

