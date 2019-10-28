Russian and Syrian military forces will be blocked from the vast oil fields in a section of eastern Syria where the United States still maintains troops, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday in a press conference at the Pentagon.

Mr. Esper was specifically asked if an element of the plan that will redeploy U.S. personnel to the oil fields includes keeping it out of the hands of Russians or Syrian forces.

“The short answer is yes, it presently does,” Mr. Esper responded. “We want to make sure the (Syrian Democratic Forces) has access to the resources in order to guard the prisons; in order to arm their own troops; in order to assist us with the defeat of ISIS.”

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the fundamental purpose of the new U.S. mission to guard the Syrian oil fields is to deny them to ISIS.

“They get a lot of their revenues from that. We are still committed to the counter ISIS campaign,” Gen. Milley said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.