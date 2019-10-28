PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and baby girl were killed and six others were injured in a Florida boat crash.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that it happened Sunday night in the Intracoastal Waterway in Martin County. The sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Paige Barrett and 1-year-old Hudson Matakaetis died at a hospital shortly after the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 26-foot center-console boat with eight occupants was traveling near Sandsprit Park and the town of Sewall’s Point when the vessel hit a channel marker. Five people were thrown from the boat, including Barrett and Matakaetis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

