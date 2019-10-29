FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say three robbers randomly stopped a 39-year-old South Florida firefighter on a street and fatally shot him when he wouldn’t give up the passcode for his smartphone.

Christopher Randazzo was killed Oct. 19 and his body was found outside a hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Randazzo had been at a bar and was cutting through the hotel on his way to his girlfriend’s home when he encountered the men.

Investigators say hours earlier the trio was involved in a shooting at a motel in Palm Beach County involving the ex-girlfriend of 32-year-old suspect Marco Rico.

But she eventually led them to the men. Also arrested were 19-year-old Torrey Holston and 20-year-old Jose Garcia Romero. They’re charged with killing Randazzo. Lawyers weren’t listed on jail records.

