GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) - Investigators say a confidential informant claimed to witness Brandon Ray Gonzales open fire at an off-campus college Halloween party in Texas, killing two people and injuring a dozen more.

In an arrest affidavit, Texas Ranger Laura Simmons says the person contacted the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office with eyewitness information. Then, through an attorney, the witness identified Gonzales as the gunman through the suspect’s Facebook profile and from photos of the suspect shown by investigators.

The witness reported seeing Gonzales late Saturday in line to enter The Party Venue, just outside Greenville, Texas. The witness later saw him with a large group playing dice in a restroom, then saw him leave the restroom, pull a handgun from his waist and begin shooting.

Gonzales is jailed on a capital murder charge.

