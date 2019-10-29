Court documents and an analysis of campaign finance records by The Associated Press show that a Saudi tycoon sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the U.S. to help pay for President Barack Obama’s second inauguration with the assistance of a straw donor now facing federal charges in Los Angeles.

The records show that Sheikh Mohammed Al Rahbani was one of several foreign donors who used middleman Imaad Zuberi.

Zuberi has agreed to plead guilty to making illegal campaign contributions and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Rahbani is named in documents in Zuberi’s case only as “Person A,” but the AP was able to identify him through biographical details and campaign finance records.

Prosecutors have not alleged that the Obama campaign was aware that at least some of Zuberi’s donations were financed by foreigners. Rahbani has not been charged and declined to comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.