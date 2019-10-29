LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The body of lawmaker and civil rights attorney John Walker will lie in state at Arkansas’ capitol as part of his funeral arrangements this week.

Secretary of State John Thurston announced that Walker’s body will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the second-floor rotunda. Walker, 82, died at his Little Rock home on Monday.

Funeral for Walker is scheduled for St. Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Walker served in the state House since 2011 and was involved in some of the state’s highest-profile discrimination and civil rights cases. He represented black students in a long-running desegregation case involving Little Rock-area schools.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.