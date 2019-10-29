Sen. Bernard Sanders has pulled ahead in New Hampshire in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with Sen. Elizabeth Warren close behind, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 21% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by Ms. Warren at 18%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 15% and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 10%, according to the CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Mr. Sanders, who hails from neighboring Vermont, picked up 2 points of support since July, while Ms. Warren, whose home state of Massachusetts also borders New Hampshire, lost a point.

Support for Mr. Biden dropped 9 points, and support for Mr. Buttigieg held steady.

In the poll released Tuesday, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were next at 5% apiece. They were followed by billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 3% each.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas were next at 2% apiece.

Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden led the field on who respondents said they would not vote for under any circumstances, at 11% apiece. They were followed by author Marianne Williamson at 9% and Mr. Sanders at 7%.

The survey of 574 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Oct. 21-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1% for that sample.

