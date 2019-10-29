As Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works in the National Security Council, is testifying about his concerns with President Trump’s summer call with Ukraine, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are coming to defend his character.

Lt. Col. Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, was cast as a “Never Trumper” by the president before his testimony began Tuesday morning.

“Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!” the president tweeted.

Over on the cable news shows, two Trump defenders — former Rep. Sean Duffy and former Bush administration official John Yoo — called into question Lt. Col. Vindman’s loyalty to America, suggesting he might be overly invested in Ukrainian interests.

Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, strongly condemned those types of comments and said it was “shameful” to question Lt. Col. Vindman’s character.

“We need to show that we are better than that as a nation. We’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who’ve put their lives on the line,” the Wyoming Republican said.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy praised Lt. Col. Vindman’s military sacrifice, but stressed that the public transcript of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky shows nothing was amiss.

“I thank him for his service,” the California Republican said. “But he is wrong on this.”

Democrats said the criticisms show that Republicans are pinned in a corner and running out of ways to defend the president.

“If that’s all they’ve got is to question the patriotism of a lieutenant colonel, who took a bullet for us and had a Purple Heart on the battlefield — well, good luck with that,” Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind said.

The Ukraine investigations, which have been taking place behind closed-doors and lead by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, have taken place at a rapid pace over the last few weeks.

Lt. Col. Vindman is the first current White House official to testify as part of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

With his opening statement publicly released before the testimony began, Lt. Col. Vindman told lawmakers that he told Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a key player in the Ukraine incident, that the push to open an investigation into the Biden family crossed a line. He also said he raised his concerns with the NSC’s lead counsel.

— This report was based in part on wire services.

