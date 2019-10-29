White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told an Israeli TV station Tuesday that Americans are “sick and tired” of Democrats’ attacks on the president.

“They’ve been trying to impeach the president for the last three years, or get him out of office, and they have been unsuccessful,” Mr. Kushner told Channel 13 News. “The best thing going for the president is that he hasn’t done anything wrong, and at this point, they’ve investigated him over and over and over again. I think the American people are sick and tired of it.”

He said Mr. Trump’s record of accomplishment “is unimpeachable.”

“He’s going to continue to do the things that the American people care about,” Mr. Kushner said. “In Congress, if they want to be part of the work we’re doing to try to make the country stronger and the country more prosperous, we welcome them to join us. If they want to play silly games, then we’ll obviously deal with that in the appropriate manner, but we’re not going to let that distract us as an administration.”

