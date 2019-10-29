House Democrats released their resolution outlining the new procedures in the impeachment inquiry, laying the groundwork for the closed-door proceedings to be opened to the public.

In the resolution, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff would be given the power to call open hearings in which only he and ranking member Devin Nunes — and a staffer if either yields — can ask questions for up to 45 minutes on each side.

Those hearings would then revert to the typical five-minute per member question rounds.

Mr. Schiff would also be given the authority to publicly release transcripts of the closed-door depositions.

The Ukraine investigation, lead by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees, have taken place at a rapid pace over the last few weeks, but all behind closed doors.

The heads of those three committees — Mr. Schiff, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Eliot Engel — along with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said their investigation has already garnered “extensive evidence and testimony.”

“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a President who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election,” they said in a statement. “Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the President’s misconduct.”

Regarding the House Judiciary Committee, which typically takes the lead on impeachment, it will receive a report from the three committees leading the Ukraine investigation on their findings and all the records from their investigations.

It would also be able to craft its own rules on for its own hearings and procedures over impeachment, including how President Trump and his legal team can cross-examine or call witnesses.

Republicans have spent the last few weeks railing against the proceedings, slamming it as a sham, illegitimate, and unfair process that limited their participation and lacked due process.

The resolution would also grant the ranking members of the Intelligence and the Judiciary committees the ability to formally request their own witnesses and subpoenas, if they can get the chairs or committees to approve them.

“Any such request shall be accompanied by a detailed written justification of the relevance of the testimony of each requested witness to the investigation described in the first section of this resolution,” the resolution notes.

Democrats were expected to put the resolution to a vote this week, but Majority Leader Steny Hoyer softened that deadline earlier Tuesday morning as most members had yet to see what they’d be voting on.

