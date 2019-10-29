President Trump and his Republican allies are portraying Democrats’ upcoming vote for a formal impeachment inquiry as too late to fix a corrupted process.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that Congress should focus only on the transcript of July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, in which he insists he didn’t withhold military aid as pressure to start an investigation of Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

“Everything else is made up garbage by Shifty Schiff and the Never Trumpers,” the president tweeted Tuesday, referring to Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted at the president Tuesday, “Everybody has read your words on the call. The Ukrainian President asks for military aid to fend off the Russian attack, you say ‘I want you to do us a favor though,’ and then you spend the rest of the call asking for bogus investigations to smear your political opponents.”

House Democrats have been hearing testimony from witnesses from behind closed doors for weeks, resisting calls from Republicans to open up their investigation and allow the president’s lawyers to participate. Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, has announced the House will hold a vote Thursday to spell out a formal process going forward.

The president is urging allies to focus solely on the contents of his phone call transcript. Mr. Trump also is retweeting comments from GOP lawmakers who say the investigation is already irretrievably tainted.

“The ship has already sailed on having a fair and transparent process,” tweeted Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia Republican. “@RepAdamSchiff poisoned the well on day one. The time for a vote was a MONTH ago! This is like the referee showing up halfway into a football game.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, said on Twitter that Democrats “have undermined the fairness of this unauthorized impeachment inquisition of” the president with “secret hearings, leaks of selective testimony, & lack of due process.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, tweeted, “A vote now is a bit like un-Ringing a bell as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President @realDonaldTrump for weeks.”

