A federal judge blocked Alabama’s law criminalizing nearly all abortions in the state on Tuesday, ruling a ban on abortion during the early stages of pregnancy would likely infringe on women’s rights.

“The United States Constitution forbids the prohibition of abortion prior to fetal viability,” wrote Judge Myron Herbert Thompson, a Carter appointee, in his 17-page order, issuing an injunction halting the law.

The statute, which was passed earlier this year by the Alabama legislature, was set to take effect Nov. 15. It placed a near-total ban on abortion in the state, imposing criminal liability on abortion providers for any completed or attempted abortions during any stage of pregnancy.

A group of abortion providers, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, challenged its validity.

They said the law infringes on their patients’ liberty and privacy rights.

“Today’s decision recognizes this ban for what it is: a blatantly unconstitutional attack on the fundamental right to abortion. The Alabama ban, and the others like it, are the culmination of a nationwide strategy to push abortion out of reach,” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, an attorney for the ACLU.

The judge recognized the Supreme Court has ruled states can legally regulate abortion based on maternal health, but he said a near-total ban on all abortions in the state likely conflicts with the court’s decades of precedent upholding a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy.

“This bright-line rule governs bans, rather than mere regulations, of pre-viability abortions,” the judge wrote.

The Republican-controlled legislature in Alabama passed the law in May, saying it’s meant to show a fetus is a human with legal rights.

Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act passed by a party-line vote. Amendments allowing exceptions for rape and incest were rejected. The state’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law the day after it was passed.

It was one of several laws curtailing the right to abortion passed in red states across the country, as pro-life advocates hope to get an abortion case up the Supreme Court in order to take a swing at overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case legalizing abortion nationwide.

Alabama Rep. Terri Collins, a Republican who pushed for the Alabama law, said the court’s decision Tuesday is the first step in the legal process, suggesting the state will appeal the order to a higher court.

“I remain confident that our mission will be successful and appreciate the support of millions of citizens who support our effort to preserve unborn life,” Ms. Collins said, according to AL.com.

According to the ACLU, courts have also blocked measures in Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, and Ohio.

“With this federal court ruling, it’s official: None of the state abortion bans passed earlier this year are in effect. Abortion remains legal in all 50 states,” the ACLU posted on Twitter, reacting to the court’s order.

