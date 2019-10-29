ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former employee embezzled more than $450,000 from Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 41-year-old Anne Gronek-Gibbs is charged with wire fraud.

Gronek-Gibbs was a sales director at the company. Prosecutors say she modified electronic quotes, purchase orders and invoices from company vendors and then had Coca-Cola pay them.

Prosecutors say she used the scheme to pay for gift cards, jewelry, purses and personal travel expenses.

It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment.

