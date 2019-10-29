Georgia police are on the hunt for a convicted child rapist who was accidentally released from his life sentence in state prison.

In a statement Monday, the state department of corrections said Rogers State Prison in Reidsville mistakenly released Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez on Friday morning, though they didn’t share how the error occurred.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez,” they said.

Munoz-Mendez was convicted in 2015 of two counts of rape — according to WXIA — which included the molestation of his then-girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter that spanned several years.

The prosecutor who handled the case, John Warr, said he has no idea how the prison could make this grave of an error.

“They need to re-think how they’re handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake,” Mr. Warr told the station. “It’s incomprehensible.”

Munoz-Mendez began his sentence in 2015 and said during his trial he was innocent.

His then-girlfriend plead guilty to child cruelty in the second-degree, Mr. Warr said, and her child is now with a foster family.

