Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a double-digit lead over his nearest competitors for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 32% of potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 20% apiece, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders picked up 2 points of support compared to the previous week, while Ms. Warren dropped a point.

In the new poll, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was at 7%, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was at 6%, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang was at 3%.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were all tied at 2% apiece.

The survey of 15,431 registered voters who said they may vote in a Democratic primary or caucus was taken from Oct. 21-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.