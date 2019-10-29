A super PAC backing the presidential run of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a treasurer who has registered as a foreign agent.

According to a report Tuesday in Politico, citing election filings posted online, Larry Rasky, is listed as the treasurer for the new pro-Biden group Unite the Country.

Mr. Rasky worked on Mr. Biden’s two previous presidential bids and Politico reported that other Obama administration alumni are joining the super PAC.

But according to a report Tuesday in the Federalist, Mr. Rasky has been on the payroll of the government of Azerbaijan since almost exactly the time Mr. Biden announced he’d run for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination.

On April 19, the Atlantic reported that Mr. Biden would launch the next week, and the former vice president made a video announcement and held two campaign rallies April 24.

Records filed under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, the Federalist wrote, “show that Rasky was hired by the Azerbaijani government on April 23, 2019. Federal documents signed by Rasky show that he reports directly to Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States.”

The contract says Mr. Rasky will receive $15,000 per month plus a 5% administrative fee for the subsequent six months, a period which would have ended last week.

A separate August report in Politico said Mr. Rasky had explored going into business with the candidate’s son Hunter Biden, who has come under considerable criticism in recent weeks for using his father’s name to, among other things, get a lucrative position on a Ukrainian energy company’s board despite having no discernible experience in the field.

The elder Mr. Biden bragged at a 2018 speech about threatening to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine, a former Soviet republic like Azerbaijan, unless the company fired an anti-corruption prosecutor who says he was investigating that gas company.

