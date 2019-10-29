Left-leaning groups are increasingly targeting Sen. Susan Collins, a rare Republican ally for Democrats in Congress’ upper chamber, and conservatives are beginning to push back.

Demand Justice has routinely trained its fire on the Maine Republican in 2019, making multiple five-figure digital and television ad buys highlighting Ms. Collins’ position on President Trump’s judicial nominees and her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Demand Justice is a left-leaning advocacy group that organizes activists around the courts and is led by executive director Brian Fallon, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Locally, a new “social welfare” nonprofit, Maine Momentum, has also taken aim at undermining Collins’ reelection effort. The 501(c)(4) organization launched The 16 Counties Coalition earlier this year to fight “the consequences of the Republican-controlled Senate’s policies,” particularly the tax reform legislation of 2017, according to its website.

The leadership of Maine Momentum’s The 16 Counties Coalition has come under fire from conservatives for operating outside the boundaries of the law. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust [FACT] filed a complaint with the IRS this month about the group, and requested an investigation into whether the group was “in fact operating for the private benefit of the Maine Democratic Party” rather than as a social welfare organization.

Included among FACT’s complaints are gripes about the timing of the coalition’s launch and the group’s staffing. The coalition’s communications director is Chris Glynn, a former aide to Collins’ Democratic opponent, Sara Gideon. The coalition’s launch also came “within days” of Ms. Gideon launching her campaign earlier this year.

“[T]he organization’s messaging sounds themes that emphasize Senator Collins’ campaign contributors and that attack her integrity and personal character,” wrote Kendra Arnold, FACT executive director, in the IRS complaint. “The group’s claims that “‘we’re not going to tell anybody who they should or shouldn’t vote for” cannot cure the fact that the group is operating for the sole benefit of the Maine Democratic Party and its eventual 2020 Senate nominee in violation of the private benefit rules for social welfare organizations.”

Ms. Arnold said Tuesday that Maine Momentum does not appear to be changing its behavior and FACT believes that the group is motivated primarily by a “partisan political objective.”

Advertising Analytics data shared with The Washington Times showed Maine Momentum has spent more than $1.2 million on advertising since the start of the year, including more than $900,000 on television ads.

“Democrat Sara Gideon says she is opposed to “dark money” influencing elections, but it is clear that she welcomes the millions being spent by her former staffer to boost her bid for U.S. Senate,” said a Republican involved in the 2020 U.S. Senate races. “Maine Momentum’s ties to Gideon will continue to be problematic for her as she has to answer for a dark money group tied to her campaign while also having to defend her own ongoing ethics scandals. These money and ethics issues aren’t going away.”

Ms. Gideon’s campaign and The 16 Counties Coalition did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Ms. Collins, meanwhile, has been building a financial arsenal capable of combating the dark money unleashed against her. She reported receiving $6.45 million by July, which was more than she raised in her last race with more than a year to go until Election Day.

While Collins has leaned on her Republican allies for support, she remains willing to buck her own party as she deems it necessary. On Monday, she expressed uncertainty about Senate Republicans’ proposed resolution condemning House Democrats’ actions on their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and she was one of three Republicans to not endorse the resolution.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.