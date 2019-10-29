MEXICO CITY (AP) — A total of 42 bodies and skeletons have been pulled from a clandestine burial pit in the Mexican desert near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Penasco, which is known to tourists as Rocky Point.

The Sonora state prosecutor’s office says the pit yielded a dozen bodies last week, but digging over the weekend found another 30 sets of remains, almost all complete skeletons. The skeletons still had some clothing on them, and items of clothing suggest two may be women.

Four full days of digging at the spot, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Puerto Peñasco, revealed only two of the bodies were recent and still had decomposing flesh on them.

Drug and kidnapping gangs use such pits to dispose of the bodies of victims or rivals.

