Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday his Utah constituents are split on whether he is too tough of President Trump — or not tough enough.

The Utah Republican told USA Today that during a series of town halls he asked: “How many of you in the room think I’m being too tough on the president?”

Mr. Romney said about half the room raised their hands, and that the other half raised their hands when he asked if he needed to be more critical of the president.

“People tend to associate with people of like mind, and they assume everyone thinks the way they do,” he said. “And so, our town hall meetings have been quite civil.”

Mr. Romney also criticized Mr. Trump for pulling troops out of northern Syria, saying the U.S. abandonment of Kurdish forces is a “bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

Mr. Romney was one of the few GOP senators to raise concerns about Mr. Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek an investigation into 2020 political rival Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

Mr. Romney said it was “deeply troubling” when the White House released notes from the call.

