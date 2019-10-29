DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man has died after shooting at a police officer who then fired back at him in a gas station parking lot in Ohio.

Assistant Chief Eric Henderson of the Dayton police says the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Henderson says officers driving through the gas station lot noticed a man in a vehicle and one of the officers went to talk with him. Henderson says the man in the vehicle then pulled out a gun and shot at the officer. The assistant chief says the officer fired back, striking the man at least once.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officer wasn’t injured.

Henderson says investigators were trying to determine how many rounds were fired and who fired them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.