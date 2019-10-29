FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A prosecutor says a North Texas man killed and beheaded his roommate and fatally shot the roommate’s 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to run away.

Hector Acosta-Ojeda’s capital murder trial for the 2017 killings of Erick Zelaya and Iris Chirinos began Tuesday in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tarrant County prosecutor Kevin Rousseau said Acosta-Ojeda shot Zelaya twice in the head while he slept. Zelaya’s severed head was later found on a trail near AT&T; Stadium in Arlington.

Rousseau told the jury that Acosta-Ojeda confessed to the killings, which followed Zelaya saying he shot into an Arlington home Acosta-Ojeda was living in months earlier.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 30-year-old.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.