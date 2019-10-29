DENVER (AP) — The second snow storm to hit Colorado in as many days has shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 and prompted early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 70 from east of Denver International Airport to Limon was closed in both directions Tuesday.

Most schools held classes but many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home early in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day. The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people in the Denver area to leave work early for the same reason.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set some new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of minus 2 near Craig in northwestern Colorado.

