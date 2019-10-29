NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A suspended Catholic priest in Indiana has appeared in court on charges alleging he sexually abused a teenage boy.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Rev. David Marcotte appeared Tuesday in Hamilton County Superior Court on charges of felony child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and the dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

Prosecutors allege that Marcotte engaged the boy in sexual talk and lewd behavior over social media.

The Indianapolis Archdiocese suspended the 32-year-old Marcotte from public ministry in February after its victim assistance coordinator learned of the alleged abuse. The archdiocese said Marcotte was assigned to St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville at the time of the alleged abuse.

Marcotte’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 and he’s due to stand trial Feb. 10.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.