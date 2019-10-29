The White House blasted House Democrats’ resolution on an impeachment process Tuesday as a scam to railroad President Trump.

“The resolution put forward by Speaker Pelosi confirms that House Democrats’ impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start as it lacked any proper authorization by a House vote,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “It continues this scam by allowing [Intelligence Committee] Chairman Schiff, who repeatedly lies to the American people, to hold a new round of hearings, still without any due process for the president.”

Ms. Grisham noted that under the resolution, “the White House is barred from participating at all, until after Chairman Schiff conducts two rounds of one-sided hearings to generate a biased report for the Judiciary Committee.”

“Even then, the White House’s rights remain undefined, unclear, and uncertain – because those rules still haven’t been written,” she said. “This resolution does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the administration.”

