STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Massachusetts woman they say struck and injured four children with her car and then drove away from the scene.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Stephanie DeTomasi, of Burlington, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on several charges including leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and speeding.

Authorities say DeTomasi was behind the wheel of a car that struck four children, all aged 12 and 13, as they stood with their bicycles near the driveway of a Stoneham home on Oct. 13.

All four children were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.

It could not be determined if DeTomasi has an attorney. Her father has previously apologized to the victims.

