SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man accused of trying to ignite an explosion at a gas station last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mark Einerwold was given credit for 440 days he spent in jail on a charge of reckless burning during sentencing Wednesday. The 44-year-old was charged in July 2018 after police discovered bomb-making material, several illegal guns and a manifesto detailing his hatred of “police, fire and government” at his home.

The Argus Leader says a gas station employee twice kicked an explosive device away from a gas meter before any damage could occur at the Get ’n Go gas station.

Einerwold was given a suspended sentence of seven years for burglarizing the Pizza Ranch. Einerwold apologized in court and told the judge he was ready to go home and make amends.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.