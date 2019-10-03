The ACLU went to court Thursday to demand the federal government pay damages to illegal immigrant families who were snared by last year’s zero tolerance border policy and suffered “trauma” by being separated.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Arizona on behalf of several families, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages. It also seeks to establish a new fund to pay for future mental health care for families who faced separation.

“Although separated families can never be made whole, justice requires redress for their suffering,” the families say in their lawsuit.

The lawsuit piggybacks on complaints by mental health experts who say separating children from parents leaves lasting scars on the children.

Thousands of children were separated during the zero tolerance policy, which lasted several months during spring 2018.

The policy was announced by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and it was focused on prosecuting parents who jumped the border illegally with their children.

Traditionally only about 20% of unauthorized crossers faced criminal charges — the rest were put in deportation proceedings, but escaped criminal penalties.

Under zero tolerance, the rate shot to about 50%, as parents — who’d previously been off-limits — began to face charges.

The separations were a side effect of the prosecutions. Since there’s no space for families inside prisons or jails, when the parents were prosecuted their children had to be taken away, and were turned over to the federal Health Department for keeping.

Yet Homeland Security and the Health Department lacked the ability to easily reunite the children with the parents once they were released.

Some separations stretched months, and stories of distraught children traumatized by the experience shook the country.

