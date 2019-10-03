Analysts have already predicted that 2020 is predicted to be a $10 billion election — and the spending is already underway. A new AdAge analysis reveals that the deluge of broadcast ad spending alone has already hit $148 million, a bill run up “mostly by inevitable losers,” the research noted.

Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer leads the pack at the moment, having shelled out $19.6 million through late September, followed (distantly) by Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, who spent a mere $1.6 million. Two interest groups are tied in third place. The Judicial Crisis network has dropped $1.2 million, as has The Need to Impeach.

Democratic hopefuls in the presidential, congressional and gubernatorial races are currently making 44% of the ad buys, spending a total so far this year of $65 million. That includes $27 million on the White House bout.

Republicans are in for 35% of the spending, for a total of $51 million. The amount includes $31 million for governor’s races — but only $2 million on the presidential race so far.

All of these dollar signs are “just a portion of the cost of the ridiculously drawn-out, outrageously wasteful U.S. election-industrial complex,” wrote AdAge columnists Simon Dumenco and Kevin Brown, who point out that Election Day in over a year away — and extend their sympathy to media consumers who must endure the “onslaught” of negative campaigning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.