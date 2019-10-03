Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ wife said Thursday her husband is “up and about” and “cracking jokes” after undergoing emergency surgery for a clogged artery.

Jane Sanders said Mr. Sanders hopes to return to the campaign trail sometime soon and is looking forward to the Oct. 15 Democratic debate in Ohio.

“Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone,” she said in a statement. “His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures.”

Mrs. Sanders said her husband is expected to be back in Vermont by the end of the weekend and take a few days to rest.

Mr. Sanders was hospitalized this week after experiencing chest pains at a campaign rally and had two stents inserted to open an artery blockage.

