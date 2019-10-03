Monumental Sports and Entertainment is partnering with betting and gaming company William Hill U.S. to open a sportsbook inside Capital One Arena in D.C.

It will be the first sportsbook on-site at a professional sports stadium or arena in the U.S.

Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis will make the announcement official at a press conference Thursday morning at the arena, the home of the Washington Wizards and Capitals. WTOP first reported the details of the announcement.

Leonsis was already known to be a supporter of sports betting, which in effect became legal across the U.S. in May 2018 after a Supreme Court ruling struck down the federal law that limited it to Nevada.

Last March, Leonsis said at the Sports Betting Executive Summit that he wanted to open a sportsbook inside the location at Capital One formerly occupied by the Greene Turtle bar and restaurant.

JUST IN: Washington Capitals & Wizards owner Ted Leonsis says Green Turtle bar inside Capital One Arena will turn into a sportsbook. Will be able to be entered from outside, on inside depending on sport. Will have operator that will create distance between team ownership. pic.twitter.com/4M6nE9vTEr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019

The sportsbook cannot be opened until it passes regulatory approvals from the District of Columbia. The D.C. Council voted to legalize sports betting in the District in December 2018, but there’s currently an injunction against the government from moving forward over the no-bid contract it struck with the gambling company Intralot.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.