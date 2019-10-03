Sen. Cory A. Booker on Thursday released a plan intended to cut child poverty in the U.S. by about two-thirds that includes an “allowance” for families with children, expanded federal welfare programs and new benefits regardless of a person’s immigration status.

“In the richest country in the world, we have a moral responsibility to look after each other and make sure that every child living in America has the opportunity to grow and thrive,” said Mr. Booker, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Mr. Booker wants to expand the child tax credit and start a payment program that would give at least $250 per month to families with children.

He would also expand by 30% the maximum benefit under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, and increase funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program by 40%.

The New Jersey senator also wants to change child support policies by reducing orders during periods of incarceration and create a new jobs program targeted toward people living in poverty and people receiving federal assistance.

Mr. Booker would also eliminate eligibility requirements based on immigration status for all “safety net” programs, as well as health coverage and subsidies available under Obamacare.

His campaign cited an analysis from researchers at Columbia University that said his plan would cut child poverty in America by nearly two-thirds and lift 7.3 million kids out of poverty.

Mr. Booker’s presidential campaign said this week it raised more than $6 million in the three-month fundraising period that ended on Sept. 30.

The campaign had said it needed to raise at least $1.7 million in 10 days to close out the quarter to run the kind of race it needs to in order to have a realistic shot at winning the Democratic nomination.

