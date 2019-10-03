President Trump asserted late Thursday he has an “absolute right” to have corruption investigated, even it means asking for help from other nations.

“As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!” Mr. Trump said.

The president’s assertion comes as House Democrats interview witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry.

Lawmakers have focused on a July 25 phone in which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into past actions by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a 2020 Democratic rival.

Democrats say his solicitation of help from a foreign country may be grounds for impeachment, though they are looking into broader actions by his administration, his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and whether Mr. Trump delayed military aid to Ukraine in hopes of procuring political help.

Mr. Trump alleges Hunter Biden traded on his father’s position to foster business ties in Ukraine and elsewhere around the globe.

Earlier Thursday, Mr. Trump’s openly told reporters that Ukraine and China should investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter.

His comments have alarmed Washington watchers, who say they will provide more grist to the Democrats’ inquiry.

