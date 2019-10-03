President Trump said Thursday he would look into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter’s business ties if he were in the shoes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I would say, ‘President Zelensky, if it was me, I would start an investigation into the Bidens,’” Mr. Trump told White House reporters as he left for an event in Florida.

The president offered his view one day after he sparred with a Reuters reporter who wanted the president to explain what he wanted Ukraine to do, exactly, when Mr. Trump raised the Bidens in a July 25 call with Mr. Zelensky.

Mr. Trump says Hunter Biden traded on his father’s position to foster business ties in Ukraine and elsewhere around the globe. He also pointed to Hunter Biden’s trip to China in 2013.

The president said he did not ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to look into the Bidens.

“I haven’t, but it’s certainly something we can start thinking about,” Mr. Trump said.

During the Ukraine call, Mr. Trump told Mr. Zelensky to confer with Attorney General William P. Barr, citing talk that vice president had “stopped the prosecution” — a reference to the president’s belief that Mr. Biden moved to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016 to shield his son, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

Mr. Biden says he didn’t do anything wrong. His son wasn’t accused of wrongdoing at the time, and a probe into Burisma’s owner was reportedly dormant before the Obama administration and other Western officials urged Ukraine to dump its prosecutor, saying he wasn’t doing enough to stop corruption.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.