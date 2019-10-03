A Florida lawmaker filed a bill Tuesday allowing lawful gun owners to conceal carry guns without a license.

Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed HB 273, which would relax firearm restrictions and penalties for conceal carry where it is usually allowed.

College campuses and courtrooms would still not allow carrying weapons, but penalties for doing so will be dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. The law would also remove the requirement to be 21 or older to conceal carry.

Mr. Sabatini tweeted the law “deletes the requirement that a person obtain a permission slip from government before concealing a weapon for their self defense—also known as ‘Constitutional Carry.’”

“Our Second Amendment right should not be determined by a government bureaucracy,” he added.

“Constitutional carry” has been enacted in 16 states. The bill will be addressed in the 2020 session.

Another Florida law that went into effect this Tuesday said teachers are now allowed to carry guns in their classroom for additional protection in the event of mass school shootings.

