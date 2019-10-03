Tired of it all yet? The hubbub surrounding efforts to impeach President Trump has been called many things — including a witch hunt and a circus. The process itself also has been very episodic, progressing from one cliffhanger to the next as Democrats and their strategists huddle together and manufacture the next suggestive scenario, complete with talking points and buzz words. Partisan journalists are more than happy to enhance these efforts.

Which brings us to a cultural moment about the impeachment melodrama. It is just that, some say.

“This is a lawyered-up script. It not an actual complaint, which this goes to my point. This is not an impeachment inquiry. It’s an impeachment show for television,” former U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy tells Fox News.

“There’s no inquiry. They never made a vote. And all this talk we’ve heard about subpoenas — there are no subpoenas. The Democrats wrote a couple of snippy letters which make the preposterous claim that if you don’t do everything we say in the letter, we’re going to cite you for obstruction. That’s not an enforceable legal document,” Mr. McCarthy continues, offering a reality check.

“If they were serious about this, they would vote on it. Then they’d have an inquiry. They would issue subpoenas. But they don’t want to do that because subpoenas get litigated in court. People get to move to quash subpoenas and make legal arguments against them. They’d have to explain to a federal judge why they haven’t voted for impeachment,” he observes.

“This is not the House of Representatives looking for impeachment. This is Nancy Pelosi — who has decreed that we have an impeachment inquiry.” Mr. McCarthy concludes.

Yes, well. One Democrat also had an observation this week.

“The impending impeachment hearings — are they going to be ‘West Wing’-level entertainment or more like C-SPAN?” The Hollywood Reporter asked Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

“It’s going to be full-on ‘House of Cards,’” he replied.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Impeachment Defense Task Force.”

Never think the GOP doesn’t rally its forces. President Trump’s reelection campaign has launched a new national volunteer squad to address an obvious issue.

“Out-of-touch Democrats are ignoring the will of their voters to pursue a baseless, unpopular impeachment witch hunt. The Democrats refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election and are on a never-ending fishing expedition to tear down President Trump. We need your help in standing up to these members of Congress across the nation to stop the madness. Tell them to end the impeachment inquiry and get back to work for the American people,” the organizers advise.

Find their pitch at StoptheMadness.gop.

PREDICTION: TRUMP WINS THE RUST BELT

“President Trump is likely to win the Rust Belt in 2020,” writes Fletch Daniels, a columnist for The American Thinker.

During a drive through rural Michigan this week, he recalled the president’s recent speech before the United Nations.

“If you want freedom, hold on to your sovereignty, and if you want peace, love your nation. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over,” Mr. Trump told his audience.

“That’s a message the Democrats don’t want America to hear. Even as Democrats failed Americans living in the inner-city areas, politicians from both parties failed the people in these rural towns, viewing them as collateral damage in their globalization crusade,” Mr. Daniels observes, suggesting a simple tactic for the GOP.

“The problem for the Democrats is that Trump has a simple but effective message they cannot counter. So they fall back on impeach, impeach, impeach. If the Republicans stand together, the coordinated Democrat, media, and Intelligence Community attack will fail. What the Democrats will be left with is the candidate worst positioned to actually win back the states that cost Democrats in 2016. At that point, history will be on track to repeat,” the columnist counsels.

Which is, of course, the reelection of Mr. Trump in just over a year.

MEANWHILE IN THE COAST GUARD

The U.S. Coast Guard is changing its tattoo policy for new recruits and current service members, effective immediately.

“The policy change will ensure the Coast Guard’s workforce presents a sharp and professional military appearance to the public while permitting body art that is consistent with the Coast Guard’s core values. Aligning the policy closer to current tattoo trends also allows the Coast Guard to increase the pool of otherwise-qualified potential applicants,” the service said.

The new rules say tattoos and/or brand logos may not be visible above the collar of the Coast Guard’s Operational Dress Uniform’s crew neck T-shirt.

One finger tattoo per hand is permitted, to be situated between the first knuckle and second knuckle. One ring tattoo per hand remains authorized, but no tattoos are authorized on the thumbs. A single one-inch tattoo per hand is authorized on the hand between the wrist and the base of the finger. No tattoos are authorized on the palms, though.

“I am pleased to see the Coast Guard’s new tattoo policy reinforces a professional appearance to the public while adopting some of the very same tattoo standards that are now acceptable among the public,” notes Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden.

“The new tattoo policy will expand our recruiting candidate pool and provide those already serving in the Coast Guard with a few new options.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale” The Gloria Swanson Estate, a Renaissance Revival mansion built in 1926 on five acres near Englewood, New Jersey — and the residence of the iconic actress. Eight bedrooms, 14 baths, multiple formal gathering rooms and fireplaces, stained glass ceiling, chef’s kitchen, home theater and gym; 24,000 square feet. Grand foyer, twin towers, home surrounded by 10-foot wall, eight-car garage, infinity pool, spa, private lake — much, much more. Priced at $9.9 million through TheGloriaCrestEstate.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of Americans say they a paying “a lot” of attention to the 2020 election campaign for president; 40% of Republicans, 48% of Democrats and 27% of independents agree.

• 27% say they are paying “some” attention; 31% of Republicans, 28% of Democrats and 23% of independents.

• 21% say they are paying “only a little” attention; 21% of Republicans, 17% of Democrats and 23% of independents.

• 15% say they are paying no attention at all to the campaign; 8% of Republicans, 7% of Democrats and 27% of independents.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.