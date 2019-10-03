Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., has reserved $6 million for airtime to run television ads in the early primary states.

The Biden camp said the money will also go toward commercials that will run on streaming services in the hopes of reaching voters who have cut the cable television cord.

“We know that Vice President Biden’s campaign pillars like protecting and building on Obamacare and restoring the soul of the nation are resonating in communities across America, which is why we are making significant investments to ensure early state voters see these messages,” said Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz.

“We are not only going to reach them through traditional TV ads, but through dynamic paid media campaigns that will reach voters on their televisions, phones, laptops, and more.”

Mr. Biden has slipped in recent polls and he has yet to release his latest fundraising report, which will provide additional insight into the overall health of his campaign.

