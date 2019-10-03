Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $15.2 million in the third quarter fundraising period, his campaign announced Thursday, putting him behind 2020 Democratic presidential rivals Sen. Bernard Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of money raised over the last three months.

Mr. Biden noted at a private fundraising event in California that he managed to post the total “in the middle of summer” — though that time frame is certainly not unique to his campaign. The third quarter covers July, August, and September.

The Biden campaign said they’ve now raised $36.7 million since the campaign launched and that the last week of the quarter was his best in terms of online fundraising since early May.

Still, Mr. Biden’s total for the last three months trailed the $25.3 million haul Mr. Sanders’ campaign had announced earlier this week and the $19.1 million brought in by Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The announcement comes as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has not yet publicly released her third quarter fundraising totals, has gained on Mr. Biden in recent polling and as he deals with the ongoing controversies surrounding his son’s business ties in Ukraine and China.

Further down the list, Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million, entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised about $10 million, and Sen. Cory Booker raised more than $6 million.

Author Marianne Williamson’s campaign announced on Thursday that the self-help guru raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, and Sen. Michael Bennet raised $2.1 million.

Meanwhile President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee combined to raise a record $125 million last quarter and ended the period with more than $156 million cash on hand.

