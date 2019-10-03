PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a man swinging a Samurai sword has been shot and killed by the owner of a liquor store on Long Island.

Police say 50-year-old Theodore Scoville walked into the store in Port Jefferson Thursday afternoon and pulled out the sword and swung it three times close to the owner, who fired a single shot.

The owner then called 911, telling police he was “forced to shoot him.” Scoville was pronounced dead in the store.

Suffolk Homicide Chief Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said they don’t expect to charge the owner. He said surveillance video backs up the owner’s story and the gun used in the shooting was legal.

