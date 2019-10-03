Rep. Max Rose, who now supports House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump, on Thursday said lawmakers have to take it seriously and put the stunts of the past behind them.

“It’s clear that this is where we have to be right now,” Mr. Rose, New York Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “But while we’re on a fact-finding mission, we’re also engaging [in] an effort to earn and maintain the trust of the American people.”

“And as a consequence, it is vital — absolutely vital — that we don’t … jump to conclusions, we engage in a deliberate and reasonable and fair process that earns the trust of the American people,” he said.

“We can’t sell ‘Impeach the Mofo’ T-shirts any longer. We can’t bring chicken to hearings. This has got to be a solemn and serious process,” the congressman said.

Mr. Rose, who had been one of the remaining House Democratic holdouts on impeachment, told constituents at a town hall meeting Wednesday evening that he intends to support the party’s impeachment inquiry and “follow the facts.”

The risqué clothing Mr. Rose was referring to is an outgrowth of Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s explicit vow shortly after the new Congress was sworn in.

Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, also brought chicken to a hearing earlier this year at which Attorney General William P. Barr had declined to appear.

