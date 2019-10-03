Rep. Maxine Waters said Wednesday that President Trump’s verbal attacks are putting Democrats in danger and that she’s had to hire round-the-clock security due to death threats.

The California Democrat told MSNBC that she can’t go to public places like the grocery store without a security guard due to threats she’s received since the president’s been in office.

“He is setting some of us up to be killed. I have death threats constantly. There are a number of people who have been convicted for threatening to kill me,” Ms. Waters said. “I can’t go to the grocery store anymore by myself. I have to pay for security all the time. I can’t move around the country without security.”

Ms. Waters‘ complaints were mocked by conservatives on social media who pointed out that the congresswoman just last year encouraged her supporters to harass Trump administration officials in public.

Her comments came one day after she said impeachment was “not good enough” for Mr. Trump and that he needed to be imprisoned and “placed in solitary confinement” over his controversial July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.



Mr. Trump has previously attacked Ms. Waters as an “extrordinarily low IQ person.”

Life comes at you fast…



Just months after @RepMaxineWaters instructed her fans to harass anyone serving in the Trump admin. wherever they are seen, (“department store, gas station, restaurant…”) she complains on @MSNBC that she can’t go to the grocery store without security. pic.twitter.com/xRghSecGGU — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 3, 2019

